Predators Prospect To Make History As First Openly Gay NHL Player

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop, 19, on the ice for his Western Hockey League team, the Calgary Hitmen. Prokop made history on July 19, 2021 as the first NHL player — active or retired — to come out as gay. NHL

A Nashville Predators’ prospect is set to make history as the NHL’s first openly gay player.

Luke Prokop, a third-round pick for the Predators in the 2020 draft, came out Monday in a social media post.

“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out,” he said. “From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.”

In an interview on Sportsnet’s “31 Thoughts” podcast, the 19-year-old Predators prospect said there was some hesitancy about the timing of his announcement from friends and family, since the defenseman has yet to make his NHL debut.

“Having a career with, you know, three Stanley Cups and a Norris Trophy and all these records is amazing and something that I’m hopeful in wanting to do,” Prokop said. “But I would rather play one game or two games in the NHL and create a lasting difference or a lasting change — have some sort of impact on the game that goes beyond the ice.”

Prokop’s announcement comes after a similarly historic move last month by Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, who came out as the first openly gay player in the NFL.

Within an hour of Prokop’s announcement, the NHL posted multiple statements of support on its social media accounts, including one from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRgtJ2Ojw3e/

“I told him that what he was doing was courageous and that I believed that it was important for him to have the support of the NHL family, which he will have,” Bettman told the NHL. “And if he has any issues and problems, he has my cell phone number and he should feel free to call me.”

Captain Roman Josi said the Preds, as well, are behind Prokop.

“Our message as a team [is that] we’re obviously very supportive of him,” Josi said. “We just reached out and told him [we’ll help with] whatever he needs and that we’re proud of him. It’s a big step for him and we fully support him.”

Prokop says he had slowly started telling friends, family and a few fellow players on the Calgary Hitmen, his Western Hockey League team, that he’s gay only about a year ago, so having the support of his new team and city meant even more.

“That feeling of having Nashville support me was something I hadn’t felt before. Honestly, it felt like I could do anything.”

The Edmonton native signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville in December 2020.

“They didn’t know beforehand that I was gay. So, they drafted me as a hockey player,” Prokop said. “And to know they still believe in me — even though there’s some people in the world that don’t accept this or think it’s a choice — it was an amazing feeling.”