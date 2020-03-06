President Trump In Cookeville: ‘This Is Real Devastation’

President Trump landed at Berry Field Air National Guard Base at around 10 a.m. He was greeted by Gov. Bill Lee, Mt. Juliet Mayor Edward Haggerty and Nashville Mayor John Cooper. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

President Donald Trump surveyed tornado damage in Middle Tennessee Friday, spending most of his time in Putnam County.

That’s the area where an EF-4 tornado killed 18 people Tuesday morning.

The president landed at Berry Field Air National Guard Base at around 10 a.m. He was greeted by Gov. Bill Lee, Mt. Juliet Mayor Edward Haggerty and Nashville Mayor John Cooper. U.S. Senate Candidate Bill Haggerty was also in attendance.

Trump didn't speak to pool press nor local press when he arrived. He talked to Gov. Lee, Mayor Cooper and talked the most with U.S. Senate candidate @BillHagertyTN. pic.twitter.com/hCrfzL7Emm — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) March 6, 2020

Trump then hopped on the Marine One helicopter and, after 40 minutes, landed in Cookeville, where he saw flattened homes as part of a guided tour.

“This is real devastation,” Trump told the press pool. “Hope we never see again.”

He also went to a Church of Christ in Cookeville where he met with about 30 survivors of the deadly tornado.

“We have done everything we need to do and our hearts go out to you,” Trump told the crowd of about 100 people. “We are with you all the way.”