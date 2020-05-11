Quarantining Books? How Nashville’s Library System Is Thinking About Reopening.

The Nashville Public Library system is waiting to reopen until it can guarantee adherence to a 15-page post-pandemic plan. File photo WPLN News

Library books will spend at least three days in quarantine when Nashville’s public library system reopens, and they’ll only be handled with gloves.

How to circulate materials is one of many considerations library leaders are mulling, as parts of the city’s economies start to reopen.

For now, the library system has opted to remain closed until it can guarantee that books and materials won’t transmit the coronavirus. Library Director Kent Oliver says he’s also waiting until there are enough masks, gloves and barrier shields for employees, as well as sufficient sanitizer for visitors.

“We are anxious to resume full operations as soon as possible, but the safety of our customers and employees must determine our process,” Oliver wrote to patrons.

A 15-page draft plan reviewed by WPLN News details a cautious, four-phase approach. It begins with buildings closed except for curbside or lobby pickups, adds limited computer access in the second phase and begins to permit small gatherings in the third phase.

The library hasn’t offered a reopening date yet but says it will start with its main downtown location and seven regional branches: Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hills, Hermitage, Madison and Southeast.

Until then, patrons can keep items without late fees. And the library says it will continue expanding its digital collection, virtual story times and programming.