Regrets, Part Two

Listen /

In BluegrassLand, everyone’s got ‘em and no one can shake ‘em. What should be a life lesson instead becomes a life sentence of remorse, sorrow and disappointment. With the expert guidance of Kim Robins, High Fidelity, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Larry Sparks and the Big Mon himself, we’ll be looking at tears and heartaches of regret, dancing the waltz of regret, enduring the summer of regret and quaffing the dram glass of regret.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST