Regrets, Part Two

In BluegrassLand, everyone’s got ‘em and no one can shake ‘em. What should be a life lesson instead becomes a life sentence of remorse, sorrow and disappointment. With the expert guidance of Kim Robins, High Fidelity, Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, Larry Sparks and the Big Mon himself, we’ll be looking at tears and heartaches of regret, dancing the waltz of regret, enduring the summer of regret and quaffing the dram glass of regret.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Grass Reflection: “Dram Glass of Regret” from The Grass Reflection(Zap)
- Bill Monroe: “Along About Daybreak” from Blue Moon of Kentucky, 1936-1949(Bear Family)
- Dixieland Express: “Heartaches and Regret” from Cool Brisky Dawn(Outlet)
- Kim Robins: “Heartache and Regret” from 40 Years Late(Pinecastle)
- High Fidelity: “Tears of Regret” from Banjo Player’s Blues(Rebel)
- The Chad Family: “Summer of Regret” from Mandolin Escapes(self-released)
- Dr. Bluegrass & the Illbilly 8: “Some Regrets” from Something Old, Something New(self-released)
- Southern Sun: “Regret the Day” from Changing It Again(Ja Vi)
- Larry Stephenson: “Deep Water” from Life Stories(Pinecastle)
- Bill Monroe: “True Life Blues” from Blue Moon of Kentucky, 1936-1949(Bear Family)
- Chris Jones & the Night Drivers: “Waltz of Regret” from Lost Souls and Free Spirits(Rebel)
- The Same Old Newgrass Band: “My Regrets” from The Same Old Newgrass Band(self-released)
- Larry Sparks: “I Don’t Regret a Mile” from I Don’t Regret a Mile(Sparks Music)
- The Gospel Meltones: “I’ll Regret” from On the Sunny Banks(Jalyn)
- Open Road: “Francis Lee” from Cold Wind(Rounder)
- Jimmie Gaudreau & Moondi Klein: “Sweet Sunny South” from 2:10 Train(Rebel)
- Chris Jones & the Night Drivers: “Nyhan’s Regret” from The Choosing Road(Mountain Home)