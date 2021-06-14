Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Remains Of Confederate General Exhumed For Relocation To Middle Tennessee

A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest that marked the graves of the Confederate general and his wife was removed in 2017. It and their remains are being transferred to a Confederate museum in Columbia.
The group responsible for relocating the monument of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest say the remains of Forrest and his wife are gone from a Memphis park.

They’ll be reinterred at the National Confederate Museum in Columbia.

WKNO-FM in Memphis reports that officials there are saying that moving the gravesite of the slave trader and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan means the park “can just be a park.” The removal comes ahead of planned festivities marking Juneteenth, a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

