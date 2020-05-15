Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Road Tests To Resume At Tennessee Driver Services Centers

With the Tennessee economy reopening, the state says it’s ready to restart road tests for new drivers.

The state Department of Safety says driver services centers will start taking appointments Saturday for skills tests in mid-June. Between now and then, the department plans to provide tests to people whose appointments were canceled under the state’s Safer At Home order.

Visitors to driver service centers will be checked for fevers and required to wear a face mask. They’ll also have to answer health screening questions and keep at least six feet from others as much as possible.

That means people will have to wait in their cars if centers are at capacity.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates, WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.