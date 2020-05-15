Road Tests To Resume At Tennessee Driver Services Centers

With the Tennessee economy reopening, the state says it’s ready to restart road tests for new drivers.

The state Department of Safety says driver services centers will start taking appointments Saturday for skills tests in mid-June. Between now and then, the department plans to provide tests to people whose appointments were canceled under the state’s Safer At Home order.

Visitors to driver service centers will be checked for fevers and required to wear a face mask. They’ll also have to answer health screening questions and keep at least six feet from others as much as possible.

That means people will have to wait in their cars if centers are at capacity.