Rust, Part One

It’s that nasty reddish to yellowish-brown flaky coating of iron oxide that appears on iron or steel by oxidation caused by moisture. It’s a condition that runs rampant in BluegrassLand, conjuring up images of faded glory, neglect, decay and utter ruin. It oozes lonesomeness and despair which makes it tailor-made for bluegrassical applications. With the expert guidance of the Grasshoppers, Paul Adkins, Bobby Osborne and the Hey Boyz we’ll be looking at the scourge of BluegrassLand–rust.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Pine Hill Ramblers: “Red and Rusty” from Red and Rusty(Revonah)
- Paul Adkins: “Old Rusty Gate” from Old Rusty Gate(Rebel)
- The Grasshoppers: “Rusty Gate” from All Dressed Up and Someplace to Go(self-released)
- The Hey Boys: “Old Rusty Spurs” from Cowboy Bluegrass(self-released)
- Ethan Ballinger: “Bury My Heart In the Rust” from Wish Upon a Falling Star(self-released)
- Victor Furtado: “Rusty” from Dellorto Island(Patuxent)
- The Bluegrass Alliance: “Diamonds and Rust” from Love of the Mountains(Old Homestead)
- Bobby Osborne: “High Weeds and Rust” from Where I Come From(OMS)
- Darren Beachley & Legends of the Potomac: “Tall Weeds and Rust” from Take Off(Patuxent)
- Nu-Blu: “Roses and Rust” from The Blu-Disc(Pinecastle)
- The Rigneys: “Truck Rust and Tobacco Barns” from Double or Nothing(self-released)
- Special Consensus: “Rusty Railroad Track” from Freight Train Boogie(Turquoise)
- Ray Miner: “Rusty Rails” from Old Dog, New Tricks(Pogo)
- Tony Rice: “Greenlight On the Southern” from Night Flyer(Rounder)
- The Kathy Kallick Band: “Old Black Choo Choo” from Time(Live Oak)
