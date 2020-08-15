Rust, Part One

Listen /

It’s that nasty reddish to yellowish-brown flaky coating of iron oxide that appears on iron or steel by oxidation caused by moisture. It’s a condition that runs rampant in BluegrassLand, conjuring up images of faded glory, neglect, decay and utter ruin. It oozes lonesomeness and despair which makes it tailor-made for bluegrassical applications. With the expert guidance of the Grasshoppers, Paul Adkins, Bobby Osborne and the Hey Boyz we’ll be looking at the scourge of BluegrassLand–rust.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST