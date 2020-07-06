Rutherford County Says Masks Will Be ‘Strongly Encouraged’ But Not Required

Some Middle Tennessee mayors are opting not to institute mask mandates as coronavirus cases skyrocket in the state.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron says he “strongly encourages” mask wearing, but he will not issue an order. Instead, he’s joining with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Murfreesboro to spotlight businesses that require masks for employees and patrons. The county itself will also be requiring its employees to wear masks.

Cheatham County Mayor Kerry McCarver also declared he’s not ready to issue a mask mandate. McCarver cited concerns over funding whatever enforcement would come with a mandate.

Meanwhile, Williamson and Sumner both issued mask directives today. Spring Hill residents face a leadership split, as part of the city sits in Maury County, which has yet to announce a mandate.