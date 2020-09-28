Season 2, Episode 5: Warner’s Hope

Dr. Ricki Gibbs took the helm of Warner Elementary when the school was, by almost every measure, struggling. His goal: to lead the school on a meteoric rise. William DeShazer WPLN News

Warner Elementary is about to take its moon shot. After landing on the state’s list of lowest-performing schools, it’s aiming to make the list of highest-performing schools. Finally, it has all the right tools: an infusion of federal grant money, an energetic and experienced principal, and new class offerings that set the school apart.

But the real turnaround will only work if more students enroll — white students, specifically. And most white families in the neighborhood want nothing to do with Warner.

