Several Middle Tennessee School Districts Closed Monday

With temperatures in the 50s, Middle Tennessee's thaw accelerated on Sunday, but not fast enough to return all students to schools Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Some students in Middle Tennessee are getting yet another day off from classes Monday as the region recovers from the winter storm.

School officials in Dickson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties are keeping schools closed as they wait out icy road conditions. The warm weekend weather did melt away some snow and leftover ice, but there are residential streets that still haven’t been cleared.

In Davidson, Cheatham and Montgomery counties, school officials are shifting to an all-remote learning day.