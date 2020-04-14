Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Share Your John Prine Stories For A WPLN News ‘Radio Wake’

Mack LinebaughWPLN News

When John Prine died on April 7 of complications from COVID-19, he left behind cowboy boots too big to fill — and an even bigger hole in the heart of our city.

A legendary songwriter, a gracious mentor and inspiration to new generations of music makers, and perhaps the city’s premier meatloaf connoisseur, Prine deserves the big send-offs we give to great artists and heads of state.

But we can’t get together in person right now. So WPLN is going to host a radio wake — and we need your stories.

The best show you saw, your favorite lyric, why he meant so much to Nashville. Friends. Fans. Fellow musicians. We need all of you.

Just record your story — a voice memo is fine — and send it to [email protected]. Make sure to say your name and your relationship to Prine (“I’m a big fan,” “We worked together on an album,” etc.).

Please keep it under two minutes, and we’ll try to get it on the air.

We don’t have a firm broadcast date, but we’ll release those details soon.

Filed Under: WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.