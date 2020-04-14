Share Your John Prine Stories For A WPLN News ‘Radio Wake’

Mack Linebaugh WPLN News

When John Prine died on April 7 of complications from COVID-19, he left behind cowboy boots too big to fill — and an even bigger hole in the heart of our city.

A legendary songwriter, a gracious mentor and inspiration to new generations of music makers, and perhaps the city’s premier meatloaf connoisseur, Prine deserves the big send-offs we give to great artists and heads of state.

But we can’t get together in person right now. So WPLN is going to host a radio wake — and we need your stories.

The best show you saw, your favorite lyric, why he meant so much to Nashville. Friends. Fans. Fellow musicians. We need all of you.

Just record your story — a voice memo is fine — and send it to [email protected]. Make sure to say your name and your relationship to Prine (“I’m a big fan,” “We worked together on an album,” etc.).

Please keep it under two minutes, and we’ll try to get it on the air.

We don’t have a firm broadcast date, but we’ll release those details soon.