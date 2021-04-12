Shooting Reported At Knoxville’s Austin-East High School

Knoxville Police is responding to a shooting at a local high school. Knoxville Police Department via Twitter

Knoxville Police say one person has been killed and an officer is being treated for injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening following an exchange of gunfire at a Knoxville high school. Another person has been taken into custody.

The shooting occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School, which has about 600 students on the city’s east side. The scene is now considered secure, according to the district.

Knoxville Police say officers went to the school after receiving a report a person was armed inside. When they approached the person, shots were fired, although it’s unclear who fired the shots. Police say there are no other known victims.

The TBI has been called into to investigate the shooting because it involves a police officer.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

The superintendent of Knox County Schools said shortly afterward that the school building had been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.

Gov. Bill Lee addressed the situation during a previously scheduled press conference held minutes after the shooting, saying, “Pray for that situation, for the families and victims who might be affected in our state.”

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported early on, by the media or law enforcement, will later turn out to be wrong. We will update as the situation develops.