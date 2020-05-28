Softball’s OK, But No Wrestling Allowed: New COVID-19 Guidelines On Sports, Camps, Higher Ed

Sports have been discouraged under the state's Safer at Home order, but health officials now say non-contact activities are OK. WPLN News (File)

Tackle football leagues, hockey players and wrestlers still have to wait. But new guidelines from the governor’s Unified Command Group offer recommendations for athletes itching to work up a sweat with non-contact sports.

Activities that allow for social distancing, like volleyball, tennis and horseback riding, are now allowed in Tennessee, while contact sports remain prohibited.

The governor’s office recommends that leagues screen all staff, volunteers, coaches and athletes for symptoms to prevent anyone sick from getting on the field. The guidelines also suggest limiting group sizes; maintaining six feet of space between players, coaches, spectators and umpires; and using face coverings, when possible. Locker rooms are still off limits.

The state has also issued guidance for sleep-away camps and college campuses to prevent the spread of the virus in close quarters.

Recommendations for summer camps include:

COVID-19 tests and daily temperature checks for campers in the 10-14 days before they arrive;

Limited mixing of campers and staff in different cabins or residences;

Spacing beds six feet apart or having campers sleep head-to-toe;

Avoiding sharing soap, towels or bedding and storing toothbrushes in sealed containers;

Staggering daily activities, like showers, meals and transportation; and

Identifying an isolation area, in case someone starts showing COVID-like symptoms and can’t immediately leave the facility; then monitoring anyone who might have had close contact with that individual.

Recommendations for colleges and universities include: