Some College Students Will Receive Federal Relief Funds

About a fifth of Vanderbilt University students will receive payments of $1,100 as the institution distributes $2.8 million in federal relief from the CARES Act.

The university said it will follow federal recommendations to help students with the greatest needs. One key criteria is that only those who have already received financial aid or federal student loans will be eligible.

Undergrads, graduate students and professional students will receive roughly equal shares, the university said.

The federal aid is the latest measure that Vanderbilt says it’s taking to help, including creation of a $1 million hardship fund, boosted aid to existing Opportunity Vanderbilt participants, and continue payments being sent to work-study students.

Meanwhile, other schools in the area, including Middle Tennessee State University, are still deciding how to allocated their CARES Act funding.

