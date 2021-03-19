Some Tennessee Counties Opening Vaccinations To People 55+ and ‘Critical Infrastructure’ Workers

A vaccination is performed at the Health, Welness and Recreation Cente at MTSU in Murfreesboro. Courtesy J. Intintoli MTSU

COVID-19 vaccinations are opening today to more Tennesseans, mostly in rural West Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website, 20 of the state’s 95 counties are expanding eligibility to people 55 and older (PDF list). And though they’re not listed on the state’s site, Montgomery and Hamilton Counties have announced they will do the same.

Also getting access are people in phases 2a and 2b, which includes “critical infrastructure workers.” That means public transportation workers, people in commercial agriculture or food production, and those who work in telecommunications or public infrastructure.

A fuller list of who qualifies in phase 2 is available at COVID19.tn.gov. Of note, the expanded eligibilities are not yet appearing on the state’s interactive map.

To begin the process of determining eligibility and finding an appointment, click here.

This is a developing story.