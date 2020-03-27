Spring Hill General Motors Plant Shuttered Indefinitely, Just Months After Historic Strike

The General Motors manufacturing plant is closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak. The shutdown comes just six months after a historic 40-day strike. Samantha Max WPLN News

General Motors has told workers that its manufacturing plants will remain closed indefinitely. The company had originally hoped to resume production next week.

That means more than 3,000 employees in Spring Hill are temporarily out of work.

In a letter obtained by WPLN News, GM Vice President Phil Kienle did not inform employees when he expects plants to reopen. He said the automaker would “continue to evaluate our operating plan moving forward” and that production would resume when it is safe.

“In these unprecedented — and unpredictable — times, we are committed to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, protecting the safety of our team, and ensuring our customers have access to the transportation they need during the coronavirus outbreak,” Kienle wrote. “At this moment, there are many unknowns.”

GM did not respond to a request for comment.

The shutdown comes just six months after a historic, 40-day strike at General Motors plants across the country. Local United Auto Workers Chairman Mike Herron says the coronavirus feels like a “one-two punch.”

“We’ve got a new four-year agreement. Everybody’s back to work. Things are going great. And people are excited to be back to work,” Herron says. “And now, all of a sudden, you know, here we are. We’re in this totally unexpected and unpredictable event.”

Herron says permanent employees who have been with the company for at least a year will receive a portion of their pay for the time being. Temporary workers will have to file for unemployment.

But Herron says he’s grateful that GM is following the advice of medical professionals. He says workers’ health needs to come first.

“Manufacturing requires people to be working in close proximity,” Herron says. “It’s impossible to keep 6 feet away. There’s no social distancing in a manufacturing plants.”

The union leader calls teamwork the “lifeblood” of Spring Hill manufacturing. For now, he says, everyone will just have to wait and see what happens.

“This kind of thing has never occurred before,” Herron says. “We’re in definitely uncharted territory here.”

Samantha Max is a Report for America corps member.