Spring Hill’s GM Plant Will Manufacture Cadillac’s New Electric Car

Cadillac LYRIQ is the brand's first all-electric SUV. GM
Spring Hill will be the manufacturing site for Cadillac’s first electric SUV.

GM announced the production site for the new Cadillac LYRIQ Tuesday morning and said it will invest $2 billion into the Tennessee plant. Renovation and construction will begin immediately to expand the plant’s paint and body shops and upgrade its assembly machines.

“GM has invested billions in the state over the years, but this nearly $2 billion investment represents the largest single expansion investment ever made in our state,” said Tennessee Economic and Community Development commissioner Bob Rolfe.

In addition to the LYRIQ, gas-powered Cadillac vehicles, including the XT6 and XT5, will continue to be built in Spring Hill.

Consultant group LMC Automotive predicts the Spring Hill plant will be selected as the manufacturing site for other electric cars as well, as GM prepares to roll out 20 electric vehicles over the next few years, according to the Associated Press.

Tennessee’s economic development office says 120,000 people in the state work in the automotive industry.

