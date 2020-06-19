State Reaches Out To Hard-Hit Hispanic Community

Tennessee health officials say they are taking extra steps to remove barriers for Hispanic people needing access to COVID-19 testing and care.

Advocacy groups have been pressing the governor’s office to address the statewide disparities in coronavirus cases. One in three people who have tested positive are Hispanic.

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says they’ve been reaching out to community groups for help, especially in Chattanooga.

“Because we know even on a sunny day, sometimes that population has increased barriers to access. Specifically, in this very critical time, we want to make sure we’re addressing that,” she said.

Education and medical materials are being translated into Spanish and other languages.

Nashville health officials have also been trying to ramp up community outreach. One of the biggest hot spots since the pandemic began is in South Nashville.