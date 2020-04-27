State’s Reopening Plan Preempts Montgomery County’s Plan, Leaders Say

Montgomery County leaders are shelving their reopening plans as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee begins to reopen the state’s economy.



The Clarksville and Montgomery County mayors initially developed their own reopening process – which involved requiring businesses to get special permits — but now say Lee’s actions preempts those plans.

In a press release, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts expressed frustration over the matter.

“It’s unfortunate that the governor did not communicate his plans in advance,” Durrett said. “On April 20, he said, ‘the vast majority of businesses will be able to reopen by May 1.’ So we worked like crazy to prepare for that, and then (Friday) he announced that restaurants and retail can open this week, and others have to wait. There must be better communication from our governor.”

The mayors had initial plans to require businesses to provide proof that they were following appropriate safety and social distancing measures before opening their doors to customers. They say their decision was based on national guidelines.

But even as the local reopening process is no longer in effect, the mayors are asking residents to wear face masks and practice social distancing when in public.

“Everyone must remember, we are not declaring victory, and we are still in a battle against COVID-19,” Mayor Pitts said. “Even as we strive to bring our community back to a reasonable level of activity, we must continue aggressive efforts to limit the spread of this serious disease.”