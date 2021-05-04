Strong Winds And Tornado Warnings Sweep Through Middle Tennessee

Two rounds of severe storms are expected Tuesday across Middle Tennessee. Courtesy National Weather Service

Early morning storms on Tuesday knocked down trees and caused power outages in pockets of Middle Tennessee, and pushed some school districts to open late.

The line of thunderstorms stretched diagonally from Jackson northeast up to Bowling Green, Ky., and prompted multiple tornado warnings that touched at least seven counties. Among the places included in those warnings were: Goodlettsville, Millersville, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Portland, Hartsville, Baxter, Smithville and Sparta.

As of 6:50 a.m., there were at least 15,000 power outages across Middle Tennessee. There were more than 3,000 in Nashville and nearly 10,000 in the counties north of Nashville that are served by the Cumberland Electric Membership Coop.

Trees and power lines were reported down in Joelton and across the northern area of Davidson County.

Five school districts are opening 2 hours late: Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Stewart.

Nashville is not opening its COVID-19 assessment centers on Tuesday.

More storms expected

The National Weather Service has cautioned that its forecasting tools have provided a wide array of possibilities for Tuesday.

But meteorologists anticipate another round of strong storms Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with more damaging winds and large hail possible.

The rain should end Wednesday morning, with cooler temperatures.