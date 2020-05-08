Tennessee Air Guard Flyovers Double As Delayed Training

Members of the U.S. Air Force and the 164th Airlift Wing of the Tennessee Air Guard pose after unloading COVID-19 testing swabs. They were flown from Aviano, Italy to the FedEx hub in Memphis April 2 for distribution across the U.S. U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Leon Bussey

The Tennessee Air National Guard is planning flyovers of hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state on Tuesday. They’re primarily meant to honor nurses, as many other flyovers have done. But Commander Jeff Holmes says his pilots also just need more seat time.

“The COVID crisis has affected our training,” he says. “It has forced us to make shifts and reallocation of training. One of those is the fact that we’ve had to shift some of our pilot training.”

A C-17 cargo plane will fly out of Memphis. A KC-135 refueling plane will fly out of Knoxville. And both will fly over Nashville at the same time, around 12:30 Tuesday, streaking over dozens of hospitals along the way.

Nearly a thousand members of the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered to respond to the pandemic, primarily as part of mass testing events. But the Tennessee Air Guard has also been helping ship COVID-19 testing kits from Italy to Memphis, where they’re distributed by FedEx.