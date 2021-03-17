Tennessee Anticipating Severe Weather Wednesday, Including After Midnight

Storms could be severe Wednesday into early Thursday. The green portion of this map is marginal risk; yellow is slight, orange is enhanced and red is moderate. Courtesy National Weather Service

Severe weather appears likely for Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, and it’s due to arrive in waves.

The National Weather Service says severe storms are most likely from the late afternoon into very early Thursday. But the warm front behind the threat will reach the southwestern part of the region sooner and could bring showers starting in the late morning.

Middle Tennessee could get more than 2.5 inches of rain, and with it, there is the possibility of damaging winds, flash flooding, large hail and even a few tornadoes.

Columbia and Shelbyville are at an enhanced risk, while Nashville, Clarksville and Murfreesboro remained in the slight risk area on weather service maps on Tuesday.

“From Chattanooga to Clarksville, west of that area is really where the best chance of severe storms are,” said weather service meteorologist Mark Richards. “A small chance of tornadoes, mainly southwest near the border of Alabama, Tennessee, and a chance for hail too, and really up this way more damaging wind.”

The weather service says a lot of its forecast depends on the storm front. If it shifts north, more of the area could see severe weather.