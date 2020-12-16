Tennessee Comptroller Stepping Down After A Decade Of Fiscal Oversight

In a letter to legislators, Justin Wilson said he has contemplated his future and has decided to step aside. (FILE PHOTO) Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Tennessee’s comptroller announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election next year. Justin Wilson has served in the role for 12 years, and has worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations.

In a letter to legislators, Wilson said he has contemplated his future and has decided to step aside.

“Tennessee’s fiscal stability has proven critically important as we have dealt with the economic challenges and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic,” Wilson wrote. “Tennessee is well positioned for the future.”

Wilson tenure has been characterized by his strong comments on economic issues and his exuberant attire. He has presented to the state legislature in a wizard hat and a suit printed with a design of repeating $100 bills.

Wilson endorsed his deputy comptroller — Jason Mumpower —to fill the vacancy.

“Jason is the right person to lead our committed effort to provide independent audits, objective research, and most of all, conservative fiscal management,” Wilson said. “I know he cares deeply about our state.”

Mumpower served in the legislature for 14 years prior to joining the leadership at the Comptroller’s Office.

The Tennessee General Assembly is expected to vote on the next comptroller during the legislative session that starts in January.