Tennessee COVID-19 Deaths Are Trending Upward In July

Tennessee is experiencing its deadliest period yet during the COVID-19 pandemic, averaging 11 deaths per day since the start of July.

Health officials reported 101 fatalities last week.

The trend has worsened somewhat slower than rising case counts and hospitalizations, as has been seen in other states and countries.

The Nashville Post reports fatalities are a lagging indicator of the virus’s spread, often trending two weeks later than changes in case counts. The news site notes there are many unknowns about the latest wave of patients, including whether they could be less susceptible to the worst outcomes, and whether life-saving treatments have advanced.

As of Sunday, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 741 Tennesseans.