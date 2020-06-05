Tennessee Democrats Celebrate Ruling On Absentee Voting For All

Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis, told reporters Friday that the latest ruling will prevent Tennesseans from potentially getting COVID-19 while voting. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News (File)

Tennessee Democratic lawmakers are celebrating a recent ruling that could allow universal absentee voting in the state.

And they are pushing back against Republicans claiming the judge is legislating from the bench.

“Because our legislature and our executive branch of government has not advocated and put systems in place that are, in fact, based on fact, data and reason, our court system has to then be responsible and do the right thing by people,” Lamar said.

A few days ago, she presented an amendment on the House floor that would have allowed voting by mail for everyone, but just during the pandemic. She pointed at Wisconsin, where health officials have linked over 50 cases of COVID-19 to in-person voting in April.

But Republicans killed the proposal, saying it would end in voter fraud.

It’s unclear if the state will appeal the court ruling. Democrats are now calling on Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the coordinator of elections, Mark Goins, to fully implement the program.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, also wants the state to provide county election commissions with instructions and guidance on how to start absentee voting for all in a timely matter.

“It’s imperative that they act with due haste,” Clemmons said. “To make sure that this goes off without any hitches.”