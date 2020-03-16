Tennessee General Assembly, Gov. Lee Agree To Pass Budget And Go On Recess Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Bill Lee announces the first case of coronavirus in Tennessee. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

The Tennessee General Assembly announced on Monday it will first pass a budget before going on a recess to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

The decision came a day after Gov. Bill Lee met with the speakers of the Senate and House to discuss postponing business.

In a joint statement issued Monday afternoon, Gov. Lee, Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said they are making the decision in the interest of public health. They will focus on passing a budget and then recessing.

“This is a serious time for our state and country, and we all must make adjustments in response to this threat. Our approach will take into account the unique public health challenges this complex virus presents, as well as the economic disruption likely to occur as a result of its spread,” the statement reads.

The statement said that passing a budget immediately will help lawmakers to focus on addressing coronavirus. The timeline for this is unclear.

“This pathway forward should only be reserved for extraordinary circumstances,” the statement said. “We will continue operating out of an abundance of caution and take additional action if it becomes necessary.”

The House and Senate are still scheduled to hold a floor session this afternoon.

This is a developing story.