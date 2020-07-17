Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Tennessee In Pandemic ‘Red Zone’ In Newly Obtained White House Document

and

Tennessee coronavirus map
This map shows which Tennessee counties are seeing intense increases in cases of the coronavirus as of July 11.White House Coronavirus Task ForceCenter for Public Integrity
Share:

Tennessee is now one of 18 states designated as “in the red zone” for coronavirus cases. That’s according to a new document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

The document gives state-by-state reports about new cases and testing rates. It shows Tennessee is finding more new cases per capita than the national average.

It also identifies 19 counties with high rates, including Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford and Sumner.

For places in the red zone, the document recommends a return to stricter protective measures. It lists limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, closing bars and gyms, reducing indoor restaurant dining to 25% capacity and mandating public mask-wearing.

This table identifies most of Tennessee’s “red zone” communities as of July 12.White House Coronavirus Task ForceCenter for Public Integrity

Of the areas listed as “red” zones, Davidson, Robertson, Sevier and Sumner counties have mandated masks. As shown in the table above, the document does not name seven of the state’s red zone counties.

On testing, the report suggests weekly checks at nursing homes and “surge” testing and contact tracing in hard-hit ZIP codes.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates Tagged With: ,

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.