Tennessee In Pandemic ‘Red Zone’ In Newly Obtained White House Document

This map shows which Tennessee counties are seeing intense increases in cases of the coronavirus as of July 11. White House Coronavirus Task Force Center for Public Integrity

Tennessee is now one of 18 states designated as “in the red zone” for coronavirus cases. That’s according to a new document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

The document gives state-by-state reports about new cases and testing rates. It shows Tennessee is finding more new cases per capita than the national average.

It also identifies 19 counties with high rates, including Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford and Sumner.

For places in the red zone, the document recommends a return to stricter protective measures. It lists limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, closing bars and gyms, reducing indoor restaurant dining to 25% capacity and mandating public mask-wearing.

Of the areas listed as “red” zones, Davidson, Robertson, Sevier and Sumner counties have mandated masks. As shown in the table above, the document does not name seven of the state’s red zone counties.

On testing, the report suggests weekly checks at nursing homes and “surge” testing and contact tracing in hard-hit ZIP codes.