Tennessee Just Hit A New Daily High For New Cases And Deaths, As Rural Outbreaks Drive A Statewide Surge

State and local officials on surge floor of Nashville General Hospital TN Photo Services

Tennessee has reported its worst day of the coronavirus pandemic thus far — with the highest number of cases and a record 65 deaths reported statewide on Friday.

Taking a look at the numbers on a county-level, Houston County maintains the worst death rate. Though the county has reported fewer than 20 deaths throughout the pandemic, the small population means the death rate equals 207 deaths per 100,000 people.

Clay and Pickett counties, also in Middle Tennessee, have shot up into the worst 5 counties in the state in the last 10 days — with both of their death rates more than doubling.

Hospitalizations are also around the state’s highest level so far in the pandemic — with 1,248 people actively hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

The wave has prompted three counties — Williamson, Wilson, and Sumner — to reinstate mask mandates. And health leaders are sounding the alarm about hospital capacity in the coming weeks.

