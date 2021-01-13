Tennessee Lawmakers Start 2021 Session With A Quiet First Day

Tennessee lawmakers have officially started the new legislative session, with members of the state Senate and House of Representatives taking their oaths yesterday.
It was a relatively quiet day, after tumultuous events in the legislature.
Last week, FBI agents were searching the offices of three House Republicans, but a week later, the scene was different. Outside of the Tennessee State Capitol, a bit over a dozen protestors chanted and held signs. They were Black Lives Matter demonstrators.
Inside the capitol, lawmakers roamed free — most wearing masks in the quiet hallways, but taking them off once in the chambers. A few family members were on the House floor, but access is pretty is very limited.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally were both re-elected to their positions.
Today, lawmakers will elect the constitutional officers — the secretary of state, the treasurer and the comptroller. The final election is the only one in which a change is expected, with retiring Comptroller Justin Wilson likely to be succeeded by his top deputy, Jason Mumpower.