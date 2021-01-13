Tennessee Lawmakers Start 2021 Session With A Quiet First Day

Access to the Tennessee State Capitol is being limited due to the coronavirus. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News (File)

Tennessee lawmakers have officially started the new legislative session, with members of the state Senate and House of Representatives taking their oaths yesterday.

It was a relatively quiet day, after tumultuous events in the legislature.

Last week, FBI agents were searching the offices of three House Republicans, but a week later, the scene was different. Outside of the Tennessee State Capitol, a bit over a dozen protestors chanted and held signs. They were Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Inside the capitol, lawmakers roamed free — most wearing masks in the quiet hallways, but taking them off once in the chambers. A few family members were on the House floor, but access is pretty is very limited.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally were both re-elected to their positions.

Today, lawmakers will elect the constitutional officers — the secretary of state, the treasurer and the comptroller. The final election is the only one in which a change is expected, with retiring Comptroller Justin Wilson likely to be succeeded by his top deputy, Jason Mumpower.