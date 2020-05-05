Tennessee Officials To Begin Distibuting Masks And Other Protective Equipment

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is moving to provide health care workers and other residents with personal protective equipment.

The command group is partnering with Renfro Corp., a legwear brand and manufacturing company, to make face masks that will be provided to residents across the state.

“Our first distribution has already gone out to all 95 health departments in the State of Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday. “Any Tennessean can receive those masks free of charge at your local health department.”

The state command group will begin providing masks to county and city health departments, which will serve as pick up locations for residents who need them, this week.

Lee also says the state is working to provide touchless thermometers to businesses, and it’s partnering with research and development company Battelle to decontaminate the N-95 respirator masks used by health care workers.

Meanwhile, dental offices will be allowed to reopen tomorrow, and small recreation companies — including bowling alleys — will be allowed to reopen on Friday. The state will issue guidance to those businesses tomorrow.