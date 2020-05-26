Tennessee Passes 20,000 Cases Of The Coronavirus

Tennessee has now counted more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus, a milestone passed over the Memorial Day weekend.

The state is still confirming more than 300 new cases each day. But hospitalizations have been steadily declining.

In all, 5% of tests have come back positive and 338 Tennesseans have died from COVID-19.

Nashville health officials reported two additional deaths on Monday — men ages 59 and 79 — bringing the city’s death toll to 55.

Nashville has now tested more than 50,000 residents, and is finding a higher infection rate than the state, with about 9% of tests coming back positive.

Rutherford County officials report the county surpassed 1,000 cases over the weekend.