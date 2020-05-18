Tennessee Processing Extended Unemployment Benefits For Those Laid Off

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is beginning to process unemployment extensions for residents who have been laid off.

They say qualified claimants will able to receive an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation program, an initiative that’s part of the federal CARES Act. This includes individuals who:

Have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.

Have no rights to regular compensation with respect to a week under any other state unemployment compensation law or federal unemployment compensation law, or to compensation under any other federal law.

Are not receiving compensation with respect to a week under the unemployment compensation law of Canada.

Are able and available to work.

Those who’ve exhausted their initial claim or have reached an expired benefit year are required to refile their claims to receive the extension. Claims can be filed at www.Jobs4TN.gov.