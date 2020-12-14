Tennessee Receives Nearly 1,000 Backup Doses Of Pfizer COVID Vaccines

The Tennessee Department of Health says it has received nearly 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which it plans to hold in reserve. Courtesy TN Department of Health

Tennessee has not begun inoculating the first group of COVID vaccine recipients yet, but the state already received an emergency supply of nearly 1,000 doses Monday.

The backups from Pfizer are in case any of the 56,500 doses expected to arrive Thursday are damaged. That first delivery will be split among 74 hospitals in the state.

The vaccine is administered in two rounds, so another delivery of 56,500 more doses is expected to come a few weeks from now.

State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey acknowledges that the initial supply is limited, but frontline health care workers and those who work or live at long-term care facilities will be the first to receive it.