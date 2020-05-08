Tennessee Reopening Recreation Businesses Under New Rules

The latest round of reopenings in Tennessee begins today for small-group, non-contact recreation businesses. Those include bowling alleys, arcades, dance classes, water sports and mini golf in 89 of the state’s 95 counties

The exceptions are six counties with local health departments — including Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville.

The state’s guidelines are similar to the rules for reopening restaurants: capacity must be cut in half, spacing between areas needs to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and areas should be sanitized thoroughly and much more frequently.

In addition, these businesses need to include plastic barriers between employees and customers, close down self-serve areas and offer hand sanitizer in high-traffic spots.

Larger recreational businesses, like theaters and concert venues, are to remain closed at this time.