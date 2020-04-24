Tennessee Restaurants And Retail Will Reopen Next Week. But With Precautions.

Gov. Bill Lee unveiled guidelines to protect the health of both employees and customers as businesses begin to reopen next week.

At a press briefing Friday morning, Lee said the “Tennessee Pledge” program is not a mandate, but, rather, a set of best practices that business owners can follow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“As businesses open and follow guidelines, customers will be safe to enter those businesses and will feel safe,” Lee said. “And we expect that businesses will take and commit to and post this pledge to take care of their customers, and that will provide a clearance for folks to know that I can go into, that is safe.”

Lee said he wants the economy to open in a “slow, measured, stepped approach.”

Restaurants and retail stores in 89 counties — all but the state’s major Metro areas — will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in most parts of the state, starting next week. Gyms and churches will follow soon after.

But the governor said “close contact services,” like barber shops, salons and tattoo parlors will have to wait until social distancing measures are no longer needed.

Mark Ezell, chair of the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group, said health is the “number one priority” when it comes to reopening businesses.

“The Tennessee Pledge is our commitment to help Tennesseans get back to work in a safe environment and restore their livelihoods,” he said.”I want to be clear. We are not returning to business as usual.”

The state guidelines encourage businesses to allow employees to continue working from home whenever possible. They also advise employers to take workers’ temperatures, clean and disinfect regularly and use cloth face masks.

The governor did not say what would happen if coronavirus cases start rising again, but stressed that officials will continue to monitor data as they make decisions moving forward. And he encouraged people to continue practicing social distancing, even when the economy begins to reopen.

“Next week is important for Tennessee,” Lee said. “Tennesseans, you have done what we have asked you to do, and we need you to keep it up a little while longer. And if we can do that, we can rebuild livelihoods while we continue to save lives.”