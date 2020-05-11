Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander In Self-Quarantine After Staffer’s Positive Test

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander is in self-quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. U.S. Senate

Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine at his Tennessee home after one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

His office said Sunday that the staff member is recovering at home as well. The senator tested negative on Thursday and will not return to Washington for at least 14 days.

Alexander is due to run a Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday that involves top officials responsible for the nation’s pandemic response. He’ll do so remotely.

The senator previously issued a statement in favor of routine testing for members of Congress. He said that members and their staffs routinely flying in and out of Washington D.C. would risk creating a “highly efficient virus spreading machine.”