Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Impeachment Trial ‘Accomplished Nothing’

Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were both among the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.
The Senate fell 10 votes short of the two-third majority needed for conviction.
Blackburn has issued a statement minutes after the vote explaining her stance:
“The House Impeachment Managers launched an unconstitutional show trial to humiliate the former President and his supporters. The Impeachment Managers have accomplished nothing but to extend the pain of the American people. They achieved one thing — Donald J. Trump’s acquittal.”