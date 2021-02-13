Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Impeachment Trial ‘Accomplished Nothing’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sen. Marsha Blackburn says the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump was a "show trial" that did "nothing but to extend the pain of the American people."
Share:

Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were both among the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

The Senate fell 10 votes short of the two-third majority needed for conviction.

Blackburn has issued a statement minutes after the vote explaining her stance:

“The House Impeachment Managers launched an unconstitutional show trial to humiliate the former President and his supporters. The Impeachment Managers have accomplished nothing but to extend the pain of the American people. They achieved one thing — Donald J. Trump’s acquittal.”

Filed Under: Politics, WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM