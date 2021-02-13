Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Impeachment Trial ‘Accomplished Nothing’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn says the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump was a "show trial" that did "nothing but to extend the pain of the American people."

Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were both among the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

The Senate fell 10 votes short of the two-third majority needed for conviction.

Blackburn has issued a statement minutes after the vote explaining her stance: