Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn Testing For COVID After Flying With President Trump This Week

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has been one of President Trump's fiercest defenders in the U.S. Senate and flew with him to the debate in Ohio this week. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News (File)

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she is keeping her distance and getting a coronavirus test after flying with President Donald Trump to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier this week.

Blackburn spoke remotely to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conference of conservative activists meeting this morning in Atlanta. She confirmed she was on the plane with the president and told them she needs to get a coronavirus test out of “an abundance of caution.”

“I was socially distanced, wearing a mask, not in close proximity,” she said. “We think we’re fine, but out of an abundance of caution and respect for each of you and respect for your meeting, the organization, for Ralph, the leadership team. What we’re going to do is keep our social distance.”

Blackburn’s office tells WPLN News they will provide an update in the near future.

Other elected officials in Tennessee began sending well wishes on social media following news of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Republican Congressmen Chuck Fleischmann, Mark Green and David Kustoff and Democrat Steve Cohen all tweeted hopes for a speedy recovery for both the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and Democratic State Senator Jeff Yarbro also wished the pair well, but they took the news as a reminder that masks and social distancing are important because, in Yarbro’s words, “this virus is real and still with us.”

Clarification: This post has been clarified to reflect a transcript of Blackburn’s remarks in which she said she kept her “social distance” from the conference, rather than isolating.