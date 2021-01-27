Tennessee Senators Oppose Holding Impeachment Trial On President Trump’s Involvement In Capitol Ransacking

In a vote that could be a test of how senators would decide on convicting President Donald Trump, only five Republican senators voted to move forward with impeachment. WPLN News (File)

It’s not a surprise, but both of Tennessee’s senators supported an effort Tuesday to force a vote on the constitutionality of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — a move meant to block the proceedings.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a longtime Trump supporter, explained her vote in a statement, saying it’s “time for (the) country to move forward, instead of looking backwards and fighting the same battles with each other.” She adds that the trial is “partisan” and “unconstitutional.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty also voted against holding a trial. He has previously said impeachment “will only further divide us when this should be a time of national healing.”

All but five Republicans in the Senate voted against holding a trial. At least 17 Republicans would have to join all 50 Democrats for Trump to be convicted.