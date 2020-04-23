Tennessee State Parks Reopening This Weekend

Most of Tennessee’s state parks will reopen this weekend, but Parks Commissioner David Salyers says people should visit early so they can change their plans if need be.

Salyers says that if parks become overcrowded, all or part of them could be closed again. Playgrounds will not reopen, and gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited.

Salyers also asked everyone to practice social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask. Only three sites will be fully closed including Cummins Falls in Middle Tennessee. For the rest, many buildings and facilities inside the parks will be closed including restrooms.