Tennessee Students Have Until June 1 To Complete An Important College Scholarship Requirement

Tennessee’s class of 2021 is running out of time to maintain eligibility for one of the state’s biggest scholarship programs.
Tennessee Promise, which helps many students pursue a two-year degree for free, requires high school grads to view a mandatory informational webinar. As of May 27, only 63% of eligible students have completed the requirement.
About 19,000 students statewide are at risk of losing their eligibility to participate in the scholarship and mentoring program. The deadline to complete the webinar is June 1.
Webinar viewing rate by county:
- 54% in Putnam County
- 55% in Williamson County
- 58% in Davidson County
- 60% in Wilson County
- 63% in Montgomery County
- 63% in Rutherford County
- 65% in Sumner County
As the deadline approaches, higher education officials are expecting a last-minute surge, which is normal. A spokesperson for tnAchieves, which administers Tennessee Promise in 90 counties, says students tend to complete requirements one to two days before deadlines.
There’s also always attrition: Of the 60,000 students annually who apply to Tennessee Promise each year, less than 20,000 have ended up enrolled at an eligible institution in the fall. Many students drop out before completing their community service hours, which have to be submitted by mid-summer.
The webinar can be viewed on computers, smartphones and tablets. Students with unique circumstances are encouraged to contact the state’s tnAchieves office to request an extension.
🏫🏫🏫Class of 2021 students have four days left to view the TN Promise mandatory webinar!
Students that do not view the mandatory webinar by June 1 will lose TN Promise eligibility.
Click here to view the webinar: https://t.co/uVrntYY3po pic.twitter.com/bJ7M11BnPw
— tnAchieves (@tnAchieves) May 28, 2021