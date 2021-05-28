Tennessee Students Have Until June 1 To Complete An Important College Scholarship Requirement

As of May 27, 2021, only 63% of eligible students have met their scholarship requirement for Tennessee Promise. courtesy tnAchieves

Tennessee’s class of 2021 is running out of time to maintain eligibility for one of the state’s biggest scholarship programs.



Tennessee Promise, which helps many students pursue a two-year degree for free, requires high school grads to view a mandatory informational webinar. As of May 27, only 63% of eligible students have completed the requirement.

About 19,000 students statewide are at risk of losing their eligibility to participate in the scholarship and mentoring program. The deadline to complete the webinar is June 1.

Webinar viewing rate by county:

54% in Putnam County

55% in Williamson County

58% in Davidson County

60% in Wilson County

63% in Montgomery County

63% in Rutherford County

65% in Sumner County

As the deadline approaches, higher education officials are expecting a last-minute surge, which is normal. A spokesperson for tnAchieves, which administers Tennessee Promise in 90 counties, says students tend to complete requirements one to two days before deadlines.

There’s also always attrition: Of the 60,000 students annually who apply to Tennessee Promise each year, less than 20,000 have ended up enrolled at an eligible institution in the fall. Many students drop out before completing their community service hours, which have to be submitted by mid-summer.

The webinar can be viewed on computers, smartphones and tablets. Students with unique circumstances are encouraged to contact the state’s tnAchieves office to request an extension.