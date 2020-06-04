Tennessee Supreme Court Declines To Hear School Voucher Case, In A Blow For The Program

Gov. Bill Lee's administration wanted the state's high court to intervene so a school voucher program can launch this fall. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

The Tennessee Supreme Court decided Thursday morning that it will not take up the case of whether the state’s Education Savings Account program is legal. It also declined to reverse an order that bars the state from implementing the program.

This means the fight over school vouchers will proceed in August in the Tennessee Court of Appeals. In the meantime, the state will be unable to process voucher applications or make any awards until appeals courts have ruled.

More: Read the Tennessee Supreme Court order.

It serves as a major setback to Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, which has made this program a priority since his first months in office. After lawmakers approved the Education Savings Account proposal last year — allowing certain families in Davidson and Shelby Counties to offset the cost of private school with state funds — the Department of Education rushed to implement it so that it would be in place by the fall semester 2020.

WPLN News has reached out to the governor’s office, the education department and the attorney general’s office for comment.

The Beacon Center of Tennessee, a libertarian group who has served as intervenor in the case representing parents who wanted to participate in the program, said on Thursday they were disappointed about the decision.

“It is gut-wrenching to think that every year we wait to provide these families with quality education options is another year their children fall further through the cracks,” the group said on a statement. “We remain unyielding in our defense of these families and will continue to fight for them in the courts until the ESA program is ultimately allowed to be implemented just as the Governor and Legislature intended.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in.