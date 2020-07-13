Tennessee Surpasses 1 Million Tested For The Coronavirus

As of Saturday, Tennessee had processed more than 1 million tests for the coronavirus. Courtesy Tennessee Department of Health

Tennessee, a state that has been ahead of most in its testing since the start of the pandemic, reached a milestone over the weekend: more than 1 million people tested for the coronavirus since March.

The state’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. While increased testing is one reason that more cases are being confirmed, numbers show the percentage of people testing positive has risen — from an average 6% positivity rate to 8% in the last two weeks. Tennessee has been logging roughly 19,000 tests per day lately.

In Nashville, the rate of positivity is even higher, reaching 12% on Monday. That’s the highest it’s been in all 18 weeks of testing.