Tennessee To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

On Friday afternoon, the public is supposed to get an idea of how many vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Tennessee.

The state announced it will launch a dashboard to track these numbers, as well as to break down the percentage of people immunized in each county.

Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s health commissioner, told reporters on a call that “as more doses are administered, this will start becoming more meaningful because it will have a growing amount of real data in it.”

The dashboard, which will initially be published on the agency’s website in the form of a PDF, will be updated Fridays and Tuesdays at or before 5 p.m. C.T. The dashboard will include the total of vaccines administered, as well as the number of the vaccines administered within the past day and week.

It will also break down the numbers by age, race, gender and the county of residence of those inoculated.

Piercey said the exact site of administration will not be included, nor whether it was a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

“We know that both of these vaccines are 95% effective in preventing infection and 100% effective in preventing severe infection or requiring hospitalization,” Piercey said. “So, the site of administration doesn’t matter nor does the type of vaccine. We are just looking for population coverage here.”

Piercey said she doesn’t expect significant delays in the reporting of vaccinations, since they are logged into the state’s immunization database once administered.