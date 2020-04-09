Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Tennessee Unemployment Claims Keep On Rising

Numbers out Thursday from the state labor department show more than 112,000 Tennesseans filed for unemployment last week. That’s compared to a month ago, when just under 3,000 filed in one week.

They join about 17 million Americans who have filed for unemployment in the last three weeks.

Tennessee unemployment

This table shows the number of Tennessee unemployment claims through April 4.Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Job losses have hit hospitality, restaurant and tourism industries especially hard because employees can’t work from home.

In all, nearly a quarter-million Tennesseans have applied for unemployment in the last month.

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates Tagged With:

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.