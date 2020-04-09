Tennessee Unemployment Claims Keep On Rising

Numbers out Thursday from the state labor department show more than 112,000 Tennesseans filed for unemployment last week. That’s compared to a month ago, when just under 3,000 filed in one week.

They join about 17 million Americans who have filed for unemployment in the last three weeks.

Job losses have hit hospitality, restaurant and tourism industries especially hard because employees can’t work from home.

In all, nearly a quarter-million Tennesseans have applied for unemployment in the last month.