Tennessee Unemployment Claims Tapering Off, But Still Nearly 10 Times Pre-Pandemic Levels

The number of new people filing for unemployment is slowly tapering off, but it’s still at an unusually high level — about 10 times the number filing in early March.

More than 26,000 additional Tennesseans filed for unemployment benefits last week — even as many businesses have begun reopening.

In total, more than half a million residents have applied for assistance during the pandemic, and more than 310,000 are currently relying on that money.

Meanwhile, many more are still waiting for their claims to be processed. The state department of labor has a backlog of tens of thousands of claims, many of which are more than three weeks old.

Chris Cannon, a spokesperson for the department, says it has hired hundreds to help answer questions and process claims. He says, the system isn’t “broken,” but rather “overloaded.”

