Tennessee Will Offer Self-Testing Kits, As Health Care Workers Shift To Vaccinations

The Tennessee Guard helped run a drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Livingston, Tenn., in late March. Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius via DVIDS

Tennessee will offer adults self testing kits at its COVID-19 testing starting Dec. 21.

In a press release, the state health department says this will allow more staff members to start vaccinating frontline health care providers and first responders.

“State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee,” Tennessee health commissioner Lisa Piercey says. “While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

People over 18 years old who want to get tested at state-run sites will stay in their car to fill out forms and collect their own samples. The results will be available online.

These tests will be available for adults Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meanwhile, local county health departments will continue offering free COVID-19 test five days a week for anyone that wants it.

Nashville’s COVID-19 community assessment centers are working on an irregular schedule this week due to inclement weather:

On Monday and Wednesday, the three centers will operate during normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday and Thursday, they’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobile testing sites are also available at local schools this week. Find the most recent schedule and updates @NashvilleHealth on Twitter.