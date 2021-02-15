Tennessee Winter Storm Updates: Cold Temperatures Expected All Week

Temperatures in Middle Tennessee are expected to remain below freezing for the rest of the week, raising fears that dangerous conditions could persist. Chas Sisk WPLN News

Updated 8:45 p.m.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to remain near or below freezing for the remainder of the week, throwing into question when Middle Tennessee will thaw out from the winter storm that hit the region over Presidents Day weekend.

Schools across Middle Tennessee will be closed Tuesday, with the exception of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, which will hold virtual classes. Franklin, Lebanon and Williamson County Schools have already cancelled classes for Wednesday.

Most of Metro Nashville offices are closed as well, including the courts. Among the few exceptions are the Metro Historical Commission and the Historic Zoning Commission. They’ll be open during regular business hours, as staff work remotely. State offices are closed in 67 counties, including much of Middle Tennessee.

There have been hundreds of crashes since Saturday, drawing increasingly desperate pleas from first responders.

“For the love of goodness, please stay home. It is very bad out here!!!!” read one tweet from the Tennessee Highway Patrol just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Police in Nashville have responded to more than 250 crashes since Saturday, including more than 40 involving injuries. Meanwhile, Williamson County has reported 171 crashes since Saturday, as well as paramedic calls for 48 injury falls.

Salt trucks have been working the roads, but the overnight low in Nashville was expected Monday night to fall to 10 degrees. More precipitation was also anticipated.

“I’m very worried because these conditions are really prime for black ice,” said Kathryn Schulte with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service says another round of wintry weather is expected to hit Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night. The high temperature is not expected to break 40 degrees until Sunday.

Additional impacts and closures

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, 16,000 customers across the state are believed to have lost power. The Tennessee Department of Health says it has been notified of two weather-related fatalities — in Shelby and Maury counties.

But closures were numerous, with some continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vaccinations in Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties are canceled for Tuesday. Nashville’s COVID-19 testing centers will remain closed for the rest of the week. And the Williamson County Health Department also closed its testing for Tuesday.

Most Middle Tennessee school districts have canceled class for Tuesday. Closures include: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Murfreesboro Special, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson. Meanwhile, Franklin Special, Lebanon Special and Williamson County Schools are canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be a remote learning day for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

State offices are closed in 67 counties, including much of Middle Tennessee. The Tennessee General Assembly announced it also will not meet Tuesday.

The Jackson Supreme Court Building and the Nashville Supreme Court Building will be closed Tuesday, although e-filing will be available.

WeGo has canceled regional bus service, but the WeGo Star commuter train is running. WeGo Access will be running only medical trips today.

Metro Nashville has suspended trash and recycling collection scheduled for Tuesday. Public Works tentatively plans to pick up from those homes on Wednesday. Residents who missed collection because of the Presidents Day holiday will now have to wait another week for pickup. All Metro Convenience Centers are also closed.

Our Maintenance & Operations teams don’t take #snow days. Thanks for your hard work. 🙏 FYI: Flight cancellations & delays are expected to continue into Tuesday. As always, please check with your airline for the latest information about an upcoming flight. #BeSafe #NashvilleWx pic.twitter.com/u2nDruJFKG — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 15, 2021

Reported earlier:

As the region wakes up to a wintry mix of snow and ice, forecasters warn that the worst of the storm is yet to come, bringing 1 to 3 inches of snow in Nashville and up to 5 inches around Clarksville.

The storm has caused institutional closures, stopped some public transit service, and pushed road crews into around-the-clock duties. Travel is treacherous across the region, with black ice likely even on the interstates.

“If you can stay at home, please stay at home,” says Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright.

Crews have had to focus on the highest priority roads, like interstates. For the most part, smaller state routes have been pre-treated but have not been cleared.

“A lot of our region got a big round of sleet, which doesn’t create the pretty scene like the snow, but it causes a lot of problems on the roads,” says TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte. “We’ve been having to do constant passes on the interstate to try to dry up the moisture that’s out there.”

Conditions are expected to worsen later Monday morning. Meteorologists are expecting another wave of wintry precipitation, lasting through the afternoon or evening.

The highest snowfall totals — which are now forecasted at 3 to 5 inches — are expected west and northwest of Nashville. The Nashville Metro area could see a mix of a couple inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Areas east of Nashville can expect a quarter-inch of ice with lighter snowfall.

The full Monday morning briefing from the local office of the Weather Service is online here.

Travel with caution

On Monday, Nashville’s bus service started on major corridors only. WeGo is operating only along Dickerson Road, West End Avenue, and Charlotte, Nolensville, Murfreesboro and Gallatin Pikes. Regional bus routes are cancelled for the day. Service could be further limited by the second round of the winter storm.

The storm’s first round delivered a wintry mix Sunday that contributed to hundreds of crashes. By 2 p.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol had reported more than 100 wrecks across 12 counties, and Nashville police later said they counted 230 crashes — including 40 with injuries — between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“This is not your ordinary, average snowstorm,” said THP Lt. Charlie Caplinger. “This is a lot of ice … before the snow gets here.”

Icy roads also caused a severe wreck Saturday, including a 21-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 on Saturday, with 12 people injured and taken to hospitals. Other roads in Williamson County went through crash-related closures, and a police cruiser was struck in Mt. Juliet.

Many institutions announced closures in anticipation of the tumultuous weather, including:

Middle Tennessee State University and Tennessee Tech have cancelled all classes for Monday, in-person and online.

Other colleges — including Cumberland, Fisk, Vanderbilt, Trevecca Nazarene, Lipscomb and Austin Peay State Universities — are shifting to all-remote learning for Monday and Tuesday.

Veterans hospitals have postponed Monday’s walk-in vaccination clinic.

No regional bus service for WeGo on Monday. (WeGo halted service on four routes at 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.)

Williamson Medical Center and Williamson Medical Group will be closing all clinics and cancelling all outpatient and elective services Monday, February 15.

Timing and temperatures complicate forecast

Meteorologists expect a wintry mix first, with possible ice accumulation. Maps show bands of snow, freezing rain and sleet from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

Monday’s highs are only expected to reach the mid-20s, with overnight lows dipping into the teens, so whatever is melted today by traffic will likely refreeze overnight. Right now, the forecast doesn’t call for the temperature to rise above freezing until midday Wednesday, and even then it will likely still be in the 30s.

That’s cold enough for Metro to open its extreme cold weather overflow shelter at least through Wednesday, at the Nashville Fairgrounds. People with pets are welcomed.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management will also send out “cold patrols” to help people reach shelter and hand out blankets, gloves and hand warmers.

By 11 p.m. Sunday, some 3,000 customers were without power across Tennessee, according to the state’s emergency management agency. Most had power restored by Monday morning.

WPLN’s Chas Sisk, Samantha Max and Rachel Iacovone contributed to this report.