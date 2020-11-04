Tennessee’s 11 Electoral Votes Go For President Trump

President Donald Trump has again won the state of Tennessee, according to a call by the Associated Press. Bill Ingalls NASA

President Donald Trump has won Tennessee, earning him the state’s 11 electoral votes.

As of 8:25 p.m., Trump had 63% of Tennessee votes, compared to 35% for Democrat Joe Biden, with more than 1.8 million votes tallied.

The reliably Republican state currently has all statewide offices held by the GOP, as well as supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Four years ago, Trump won Tennessee by 26 percentage points.

In Nashville, Biden captured 70% of early voting and absentee ballots.