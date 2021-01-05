Tennessee’s Corker, Wamp Decry GOP Moves To Block Certification Of Election

Sen. Bob Corker chatted with Belmont University President Bob Fisher before a question-and-answer session in 2019. Chas Sisk WPLN News (file)

As Tennessee’s Republicans in Congress prepare to contest the presidential election results, members of their party who used to hold those seats are criticizing the move.

Former Senator Bob Corker tweeted Monday that he’s saddened by the plan to, in his words, “undermine our democratic process.” The message follows statements from Corker in November congratulating president-elect Joe Biden on his victory and decrying President Donald Trump’s legal challenges as “reckless.”

I am saddened that some senators plan to undermine our democratic process that gives the American people, not politicians, the right to elect our president. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) January 4, 2021

Republican Zach Wamp, who represented the Chattanooga area in Congress for 16 years, has moved from saying last month that his party needs to “accept reality” to posting that he’s feeling sad and without a political home because of what he calls “lunacy and conspiracy driven efforts to overturn the will of the people.”

Over 40 years with the party of Reagan but sad+homeless today. From my own Congressman to some close friends, republicans are caving to lunacy+conspiracy driven efforts to overturn the will of the people. Shame on them all ! #TruthMatters #CountryOverParty — Zach Wamp (@IOWamp) January 2, 2021

Current Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have indicated they will vote Wednesday to oppose certifying Biden’s victory. Tennessee’s GOP delegation to the House is expected to do the same.