Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Tennessee’s Corker, Wamp Decry GOP Moves To Block Certification Of Election

Sen. Bob Corker chatted with Belmont University President Bob Fisher before a question-and-answer session in 2019. Chas SiskWPLN News (file)
Share:

As Tennessee’s Republicans in Congress prepare to contest the presidential election results, members of their party who used to hold those seats are criticizing the move.

Former Senator Bob Corker tweeted Monday that he’s saddened by the plan to, in his words, “undermine our democratic process.” The message follows statements from Corker in November congratulating president-elect Joe Biden on his victory and decrying President Donald Trump’s legal challenges as “reckless.”

Republican Zach Wamp, who represented the Chattanooga area in Congress for 16 years, has moved from saying last month that his party needs to “accept reality” to posting that he’s feeling sad and without a political home because of what he calls “lunacy and conspiracy driven efforts to overturn the will of the people.”

Current Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have indicated they will vote Wednesday to oppose certifying Biden’s victory. Tennessee’s GOP delegation to the House is expected to do the same.

Filed Under: Politics Tagged With: , , ,

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM